Auburn soccer signs Virginia Tech transfer Grace Sklopan

Auburn soccer has signed Virginia Tech transfer Grace Sklopan, head coach Karen Hoppa announced Tuesday.

Sklopan is an experienced talent joining the Tigers, having started in all of the Hokies’ games in the each of the last two seasons.

She played three years at Virginia Tech. She’s the second experienced hand Auburn has picked up this offseason, after the Tigers added veteran Eastern Michigan transfer Sabrina McNeill earlier this month.

Sklopan specializes as a holding midfielder, playing primarily on the defensive half. She logged the most minutes on Virginia Tech’s team in 2020-21.

Her last game was against Auburn. Auburn and Virginia Tech met at a neutral site in South Carolina at the end of their spring seasons in April.

Sklopan is a native of Alexandria, Va. She played for two seasons at Bishop Ireton High School and competed for McLean Soccer Club of the ECNL, winning the ECNL national championship in 2018 with a 37-0 record.

