Auburn soccer steps into spotlight hosting SEC’s first game in pandemic play

The SEC Network’s TV cameras will be there and Hoppa feels a certain spotlight placed on her club.

She feels, too, how strange the stage is set now during life with COVID-19, as the team heads toward kickoff trying to keep coaches and players safe.

“There’s always a similar feel on opening week — that anticipation and that excitement and all that — and I feel that, but I also feel the weight of everything extra that COVID brings,” Hoppa said, in a press conference through Zoom on Wednesday.

No seating will be made available to the general public for Friday’s game. Only individuals invited by each team plus a select number of current Auburn students will be allowed, each placed in different sections with color-coded wristbands separating them — and with face masks required for all.

After team-wide testing throughout the week, both teams are set to run rapid COVID-19 testing again on Friday on the day of the game, before the all-clear allows the whistle for the opening kickoff.