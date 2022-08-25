Auburn soccer ties defending national champion Florida State

Sydnie Thibodaux headed in a picture-perfect cross from Anna Haddock on the highlight play of the night, and the Auburn soccer team drew defending national champion Florida State on Thursday night in Tallahassee.

The game went to a 1-1 final. It wasn’t a win for the Tigers, but it was a strong result for No. 16 Auburn on the road at No. 2 Florida State.

Haddock sent in her cross on a free kick near the sideline in the 63rd minute, when Thibodaux tracked it down in the box and got her head on it to send it flying into the back of the net. Florida State keeper Cristina Roque never had a chance at it.

That goal was the equalizer. Florida State in the first half converted on a penalty kick when Jody Brown got her PK past Auburn keeper Maddie Prohaska.

Prohaska, though, was stellar all night, finishing with nine saves. Florida State finished with 17 shots, with 10 on goal, but Prohaska only allowed the penalty kick.

On the other side, Auburn managed six shots with three on goal, but one of them was Thibodaux’s picture-perfect header.

Auburn is now 2-0-1 on the season. The team’s road swing continues with a trip to play Wake Forest on Sunday in North Carolina.

Auburn won its opener 1-0 against Old Dominion before an offensive explosion against Southern Miss led to a 9-0 win.