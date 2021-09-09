Auburn soccer, volleyball and football open fall combined 10-0

“This is really like Year 1,” Crouch said. “I mean, last year we barely played and we barely practiced with COVID. Getting the practice culture right, them understanding what we’re trying to do, understanding how we’re going to play defense and all that kind of stuff — how we’re going to do scouting — that’s all further along than I thought it would be. So I’m happy about that.

“It’s nowhere near where it needs to be, or where it will be, but that’s not going to happen until Year 3 when you start getting people that have been in your program for three years and you’ve taught them for that long and they really start understanding what we’re doing, you know? But we’re further along than I thought and I’m happy about that.”

Maryland transfer Rebekah Rath has been a standout player for Crouch and the volleyball team so far, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her efforts in her last two games.

Rath had 16 kills against Cal State Fullerton, hitting .262, before firing down another 16 kills against Southeastern Louisiana on a .275 attack percentage. She’s recorded double-digit kill totals in every match so far this season.