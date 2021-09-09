Auburn soccer, volleyball and football open fall combined 10-0

Bryan Harsin challenges his football team every day to “go 1-0.”
For Auburn overall right now, the story is 10-0.
Auburn teams are still undefeated this fall going into the second week of September, with Auburn soccer 5-0-0 and riding the nation’s longest winning streak in Division I, and with Auburn volleyball 4-0 and having yet dropped a set.
Football, meanwhile, lived up to that “1-0” moniker against Akron, winning 60-10.
There are bigger battles to come down the schedule for every team — but coming out of an unprecedented 2020, the Tigers have together started this schoolyear off on the right foot.
Volleyball hosts North Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday in Auburn Arena and soccer hosts Alabama A&M at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Football hosts Alabama State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Auburn cross country opens its fall schedule Friday.
“We’re further along than I thought we’d be,” Auburn volleyball coach Brent Crouch said this week.
Even though the three teams all have identical zeroes in the loss column so far this fall, they’re all at different stages with their coaches: Crouch and Harsin are both new, with Crouch entering his second season and with Harsin entering his first.
Soccer coach Karen Hoppa, meanwhile, is entering her 23rd year at Auburn. But the message she gives her team during an undefeated start probably mirrors what the other two tell their teams:
“The biggest thing is trying to focus on getting better every game,” she said after last Sunday’s win over Chattanooga. “I don’t think we’ve played our best soccer yet. I still don’t think we have. So that’s really what we’re emphasizing.”
Auburn soccer has roared up to No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, pushing the nation’s longest winning streak to 10 games. The Tigers won five straight games to end last season in the spring and have carried that success into a new season.
Football has also cracked the rankings, checking in at No. 25 in the Associated Press poll after its win over Akron.
Volleyball has opened with wins over Tennessee Tech, Jackson State, Cal State Fullerton and Southeastern Louisiana — all in straight-set sweeps.
“It’s been good,” Crouch said. “It’s hard to not be pleased. We haven’t dropped a set yet, so that’s good. The strength of the opponents are going to start going up a little bit. … But we’re happy with the wins.”
Auburn earned its first win under Crouch against Tennessee Tech, after the team went 0-8 through a COVID-shortened, conference-only schedule last fall.
“This is really like Year 1,” Crouch said. “I mean, last year we barely played and we barely practiced with COVID. Getting the practice culture right, them understanding what we’re trying to do, understanding how we’re going to play defense and all that kind of stuff — how we’re going to do scouting — that’s all further along than I thought it would be. So I’m happy about that.
“It’s nowhere near where it needs to be, or where it will be, but that’s not going to happen until Year 3 when you start getting people that have been in your program for three years and you’ve taught them for that long and they really start understanding what we’re doing, you know? But we’re further along than I thought and I’m happy about that.”
Maryland transfer Rebekah Rath has been a standout player for Crouch and the volleyball team so far, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her efforts in her last two games.
Rath had 16 kills against Cal State Fullerton, hitting .262, before firing down another 16 kills against Southeastern Louisiana on a .275 attack percentage. She’s recorded double-digit kill totals in every match so far this season.
Meanwhile, soccer has been led in scoring by Anna Haddock, who has four goals so far this season. Olivia Candelino, Kylie Bechard and Sydney Richards all have two.
“Right now I think our goal is to take it one game at a time,” Haddock said, echoing the words of her coach. “I think it’s easy to look at the big picture and say, ‘Oh, we’ve won 10 games now.’ But for us it’s just one game at a time, because each game is just as important as the next in a stretch like this, and really for the whole rest of the season, to be successful.”