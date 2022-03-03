Auburn soccer's Anna Haddock joining Team USA's U-23 roster this spring

Auburn soccer’s Anna Haddock will be trading in her orange and blue for red, white and blue this spring.

Haddock will be joining the U.S. under-23 women’s national team roster, the organization announced Thursday.

The Auburn midfielder will join the team for the Thorns Preseason Tournament where they will face three National Women’s Soccer League teams from March 5-11 in Portland, Oregon at Providence Park.

Team USA opens up against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. and will follow that game up with a game against the Portland Thorns at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Team USA wraps the series up with a showdown with superstar Megan Rapinoe and the OL Reign at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Haddock may get the chance to go up against a former teammate as the Reign have the rights to former Auburn defender Alyssa Malonson.

Last fall, Haddock led the Tigers in goals, assists and points. She finished last season with nine goals, eight assists and 26 points in 20 games and was named first-team All-SEC at the end of the year.