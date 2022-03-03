 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn soccer's Anna Haddock joining Team USA's U-23 roster this spring
AU SOCCER

  Updated
14.jpg

Anna Haddock looks for a teammate during the Auburn soccer game against Florida on Oct. 17, 2021, at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

 Justin Lee,

Auburn soccer’s Anna Haddock will be trading in her orange and blue for red, white and blue this spring.

Haddock will be joining the U.S. under-23 women’s national team roster, the organization announced Thursday.

The Auburn midfielder will join the team for the Thorns Preseason Tournament where they will face three National Women’s Soccer League teams from March 5-11 in Portland, Oregon at Providence Park.

Team USA opens up against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. and will follow that game up with a game against the Portland Thorns at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Team USA wraps the series up with a showdown with superstar Megan Rapinoe and the OL Reign at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Haddock may get the chance to go up against a former teammate as the Reign have the rights to former Auburn defender Alyssa Malonson.

Last fall, Haddock led the Tigers in goals, assists and points. She finished last season with nine goals, eight assists and 26 points in 20 games and was named first-team All-SEC at the end of the year.

During this year’s spring exhibition season, Haddock currently leads Auburn with two total goals through the first two games.

Overall through her first two years at Auburn, Haddock has started in all 38 games and has a combined 11 goals and 18 assists. As a freshman, the Kentucky native was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team.

