Auburn soccer's spring exhibition schedule highlighted by matchup with Alabama

Auburn soccer released its spring exhibition schedule on Thursday, featuring five games highlighted by a matchup against rival Alabama.

The exhibition schedule consists of two home games, two on the road and one neutral-site game. The action will start on Feb. 19 at noon in a meeting between Auburn and Kennesaw State at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

Auburn will then take on Clemson in a neutral-site exhibition in Atlanta on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. The Tigers will then have a month off before taking on SEC opponent LSU in an exhibition on March 26 at noon.

They’ll wrap up the spring exhibition slate against two more SEC opponents in April.

The Tigers will take on Mississippi State in Starkville on April 9 at noon. They’ll end the spring exhibition season at home against rival Alabama on April 15 at 6 p.m.

The Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 12-7-1 overall record and were 5-4-1 in SEC play. Auburn returned to the NCAA Tournament last season, but saw its season end in the first round in a loss to Samford.

All games at the Auburn Soccer Complex are free and open to the public.