Auburn softball coach Mickey Dean signs contract extension

Auburn head softball coach Mickey Dean has signed a four-year contract extension, the university confirmed Thursday, which runs through the 2026 season.

His extension was finalized back in March. Dean entered this season operating on the final season of a five-year deal signed when he was hired ahead of the 2018 season. The Tigers have experienced a resurgence this season, though, climbing back into the national rankings.

Auburn enters this weekend’s series at Mississippi State ranked No. 19 in the NFCA coaches’ poll, holding a 34-9 overall record and a 7-8 record in the SEC. The SEC continues to be one of the nation’s most challenging conferences: Eight SEC teams are in the NFCA top 25.

Auburn finished second-to-last in the SEC standings in 2021, struggling at the plate while freshmen pitchers Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe stood out in the circle. While 2021 was a pitcher’s signing class, though, the 2022 class has proven to be a hitter’s class. Freshman Bri Ellis has hit 16 home runs so far this season. Auburn, which was dead last in the conference in batting average in 2021, has now climbed to fourth in the conference in batting average, hitting .322 so far this season. Auburn’s fourth in the SEC standings in win-loss record.

Dean came to Auburn by way of James Madison and was tasked with cleaning up the mess left by former coach Clint Myers, whose tenure ended in 2017 amid allegations that his son on staff, Corey Myers, pursued policy-violating relationships with student-athletes.

Under Dean, the Tigers have worked to move forward, with his most wins coming in his first season in 2018.

Auburn went 41-17 in 2018 then went 39-21 in 2019. Auburn was 16-11 when the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, then the Tigers struggled to a 27-24 record last season.

Dean’s extension was first reported by 247Sports.

