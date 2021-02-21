Auburn softball drops rematch with South Carolina

Auburn put the tying run in scoring position after a furious four-run rally, but No. 19 South Carolina managed to stave off the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh inning and hand Auburn its first loss of the season 6-5 Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

South Carolina led 6-1 before Auburn’s rally bid in the late stages.

Haley Nillen drove in Sydney Cox with an RBI in the seventh to make it a one-run game, but the Gamecocks held on.

Auburn split two games with nationally ranked South Carolina on the weekend in Jacksonville. Auburn downed South Carolina 5-4 on Saturday at the Opsrey/Dolphin Invitational. Auburn ultimately won two out of three on the weekend, adding a 5-1 win over host Jacksonville on Saturday to its win over the Gamecocks.

Auburn now stands 5-1 on the season.

Auburn will next host three teams at the Tiger Invite scheduled to open Feb. 25 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn. Auburn is set to play Jacksonville on Feb. 25, then play a doubleheader with Murray State on Feb. 26 before playing a doubleheader with IUPUI on Feb. 27.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.