Auburn softball freshman Maddie Penta throws no-hitter in college debut

Auburn freshman pitcher Maddie Penta threw a no-hitter in her college softball debut on Saturday, as the Tigers topped Southeast Missouri State 8-0 in their season opener.

Penta fired seven strikeouts. She recorded the 26th no-hitter in Auburn softball history.

The Tigers put away SEMO by run rule in the middle of the fifth inning.

Penta, a rookie from Chesapeake City, Md., was named one of Softball America’s top 25 college freshmen during the preseason.

She was ranked the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2020 by FloSoftball. She won three straight state championships in high school was named a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Maryland.

She was also named to the 2019 USA Today High School All-American team.

Penta finished Saturday’s game with four walks, including one against the second batter she faced in the first inning, but she bounced back with two strikeouts to leave her stranded then went three-up and three-down in the second inning.

Auburn opened its season Saturday with a doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State. Penta’s no-hitter came in the Tigers’ Game 1 win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.