Auburn’s going back to where its season ended a year ago.

The Auburn softball team is headed back to the Clemson Regional in the NCAA Tournament, hosted by No. 16 seed Clemson, it was announced Sunday during the tournament’s selection show. Clemson hosted the regional that Auburn played in last year and lost.

And if Auburn can get through that region, where its season went to die last year, it goes to the place where plenty more seasons go to die: The winner of the Clemson Regional crosses in Super Regionals with the winner of the Norman Regional, hosted by top-ranked powerhouse Oklahoma.

It was a gut-punch of a draw for Auburn fans. Now all that’s left is for the team to play the games.

Auburn finished the regular season 40-17 overall and 15-9 in the SEC. Despite Auburn’s third-place finish in the SEC, three SEC teams that finished lower than Auburn in the league standings earned a national seed while Auburn didn’t. Per research by the Auburn Plainsman, Auburn became the first SEC team since 2012 to win 15 league games and not be chosen to host a regional.

Equally as deflating for fans is the fact that Auburn was placed in the regional opposite Oklahoma, winners of the last two Women’s College World Series, but Auburn would have to get out of the Clemson Regional before it can worry about the mighty Sooners. Auburn will compete for a spot in the Super Regionals with No. 16 seed Clemson plus unseeded Cal State Fullerton and unseeded UNC-Greensboro.

Auburn’s first game will be against Cal State Fullerton at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Clemson.

On the arm of star ace Maddie Penta, Auburn made the SEC Tournament semifinals before being bounced in heartbreaking fashion by South Carolina on a go-ahead home run by the Gamecocks in the top of the seventh. Penta won SEC Pitcher of the Year this season.

The winners of each of the 16 double-elimination regonals will advance to the Super Regional round, where teams will play a three-game series to find the eight teams headed to the Women’s College World Series. Since Clemson was the 16th and final team to be awarded the opportunity to host a regional, the winner of the regional will cross with the regional hosted by No. 1 Oklahoma.