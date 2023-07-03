Auburn softball has brought championship experience to its coaching staff, as head coach Mickey Dean announced on Monday the hiring of Hannah Sparks from Oklahoma.

Sparks won a national title as a player with the Sooners in 2017 and this past season as a volunteer assistant at Oklahoma helped contribute to the powerhouse program’s third straight national championship.

“We’re excited to welcome Hannah to our staff,” Dean said of the hiring in a team release. “Hannah will work with our catchers as well as assist with our infielders. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her time as a player and coach at Oklahoma.”

Sparks, a native of Thomasville, moves into a full-time position at Auburn, just after new NCAA rules eliminating the volunteer assistant designation went into effect July 1.

Oklahoma with Sparks on staff this season went an incredible 61-1 in 2023, sweeping both Big 12 regular season and tournament titles on the way to winning the Women’s College World Series.

As a player she was on the 2017 Oklahoma team that beat Auburn in Super Regionals and went on to win the Women’s College World Series. In her senior year in 2018, Oklahoma made it back tot he WCWS but fell to Washington in the semifinals.

She was recruited to Oklahoma out of Northwest Florida State College, where she won another championship — the 2016 Panhandle Conference championship.

After her playing career ended, she coached at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., then Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., before returning to Norman, Okla.