Auburn softball looks for reset at SEC Tournament after bowing out of regular season with loss to LSU

Teams often talk about the postseason like it’s a whole new season.

Auburn softball is surely ready for the reset.

The Tigers are turning their attention toward making an improbable run out of the play-in game at the SEC Tournament starting Tuesday, after closing the regular season with a 4-1 loss to LSU on Sunday.

Auburn enters the conference tournament as the No. 12 seed after a disappointing regular season. The Tigers battle South Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tuscaloosa for a chance to survive and advance to Wednesday when the tournament picks up in earnest.

Auburn and 13th-seeded South Carolina are the only two teams playing Tuesday. The top four finishers in the conference standings earned a double bye into Thursday, with every other team receiving a bye into Wednesday.

Auburn will look to top South Carolina and earn another shot at LSU, which enters the tournament as the fifth seed.

Auburn and South Carolina did not meet in conference play this season, but split two games in non-conference play at a tournament in Florida early in the season.

Sunday, LSU’s Taylor Pleasants boosted a sixth-inning grand slam off Shelby Lowe to capture the weekend series for the purple and gold.