Auburn softball looks for reset at SEC Tournament after bowing out of regular season with loss to LSU

Teams often talk about the postseason like it’s a whole new season.
Auburn softball is surely ready for the reset.
The Tigers are turning their attention toward making an improbable run out of the play-in game at the SEC Tournament starting Tuesday, after closing the regular season with a 4-1 loss to LSU on Sunday.
Auburn enters the conference tournament as the No. 12 seed after a disappointing regular season. The Tigers battle South Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tuscaloosa for a chance to survive and advance to Wednesday when the tournament picks up in earnest.
Auburn and 13th-seeded South Carolina are the only two teams playing Tuesday. The top four finishers in the conference standings earned a double bye into Thursday, with every other team receiving a bye into Wednesday.
Auburn will look to top South Carolina and earn another shot at LSU, which enters the tournament as the fifth seed.
Auburn and South Carolina did not meet in conference play this season, but split two games in non-conference play at a tournament in Florida early in the season.
Sunday, LSU’s Taylor Pleasants boosted a sixth-inning grand slam off Shelby Lowe to capture the weekend series for the purple and gold.
Lowe had pitched admirably in her third appearance in as many days, but watched slim Auburn’s 1-0 lead slip away when Pleasants’ shot sailed over the fence. Auburn has struggled producing runs all season. Auburn lost Friday’s series opener 2-1, in another one-run offensive effort. Saturday’s 9-5 win for Auburn over LSU marked its highest-scoring offensive effort in conference play all season. Before that, Auburn hadn’t scored any more than six runs in any SEC game this year.
Sunday’s loss dropped Auburn to 27-21 overall and 7-17 in the SEC.
Auburn will look to make a run at the SEC Tournament in its last effort to shore up position for the NCAA Regionals.
The SEC Tournament is single elimination.
Each game will be broadcast on SEC Network until Friday and Saturday, when the two semifinals games and the tournament finals game will all be televised on ESPN2.
2021 SEC Softball Tournament Schedule
Tuesday (SEC Network)
Game 1
No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Wednesday (SEC Network)
Game 2
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
Game 3
No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 winner, 35 minutes after
Game 4
No. 7 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 35 minutes after
Game 5
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Georgia, 35 minutes after
Thursday (SEC Network)
Game 6
No. 1 Florida vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 7
No. 4 Missouri vs. Game 3 winner, 35 minutes after
Game 8
No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, 35 minutes after
Game 9
No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 5 winner, 35 minutes after
Friday (ESPN2)
Game 10
Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 11
Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 35 minutes after
Saturday (ESPN2)
Championship Game
Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5 p.m.