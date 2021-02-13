Auburn softball mixes young talent with experienced veterans in unprecedented 2021 season

If there’s one thing Auburn softball learned from last year, it’s that any game could be the team’s last.

So the Tigers are going into every game this season like there’s no tomorrow.

That’s according to fourth-year head coach Mickey Dean, whose team opens the 2021 season Saturday with a doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State.

Auburn’s season was abruptly ended last spring, just like everyone else’s, when COVID-19 first spread across the country last March, and a year unlike any other has set the stage for a season unlike any other in terms of scheduling, roster build, and more.

But more than anything, seemingly, the Tigers are going into the year not taking any moment for granted.

“My commitment to them is to coach every game like it’s the last game of the season, because if anything taught us last year, we don’t know when the last game of the season’s ever going to be,” Dean said as his team got set for this weekend’s opening series. “Now it doesn’t mean we may go through a pandemic, but as a player you just don’t know when that last game is going to be.