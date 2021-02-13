Auburn softball mixes young talent with experienced veterans in unprecedented 2021 season

If there’s one thing Auburn softball learned from last year, it’s that any game could be the team’s last.
So the Tigers are going into every game this season like there’s no tomorrow.
That’s according to fourth-year head coach Mickey Dean, whose team opens the 2021 season Saturday with a doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State.
Auburn’s season was abruptly ended last spring, just like everyone else’s, when COVID-19 first spread across the country last March, and a year unlike any other has set the stage for a season unlike any other in terms of scheduling, roster build, and more.
But more than anything, seemingly, the Tigers are going into the year not taking any moment for granted.
“My commitment to them is to coach every game like it’s the last game of the season, because if anything taught us last year, we don’t know when the last game of the season’s ever going to be,” Dean said as his team got set for this weekend’s opening series. “Now it doesn’t mean we may go through a pandemic, but as a player you just don’t know when that last game is going to be.
“So my commitment to them is that I’m going to come in and I’m going to coach like it’s the last game of the season, it’s for the championship, and they need to show up that way.”
First pitch Saturday is set for 2 p.m., with the second game of the doubleheader to follow. The series concludes Sunday with a third game set for noon. Saturday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network+.
“We’re getting better every day,” veteran outfielder Alyssa Rivera said. “We’re showing up to practice and we’re leaving knowing something we didn’t know when we got there. Every day, we’re just striving to be the best athletes we can be and be the best team out there.
“We’re here with a chip on our shoulder and we’re going to prove ourselves right.”
Rivera is a key part of a roster that blends a touted freshman class with a heavy senior presence — plus five ‘super seniors,’ like Rivera, who decided to come back for one more season using eligibility relief offered by the NCAA after most of her fourth year was taken away by the virus last spring.
Dean said it’s been fun going to practice with a stacked roster and competition at every position — and he says the players compete every day knowing there’s competition at their spot.
He said he’s seen strong leadership from his upperclassmen, including the ‘super seniors,’ as he calls them, who returned with eligibility relief.
“To this point they’ve shown really, really deep leadership,” Dean said.
“It used to be a group that would speak first and think second. Now they think about it,” he went on. “They’ve shown really, really good leadership out of that senior group. … I think their experience is going to help. Especially when we get to games and get to SEC play and postseason, I think that experience is going to help calm our underclassmen down. Our underclassmen are very athletic, very good, but they have yet to experience their first season.”
In the era of pandemic play, Auburn’s schedule still isn’t finalized, with Dean hoping to add more games. He says the team’s allowed to play 56 and he’s hoping to schedule 56. After this weekend, though, the Tigers know they’re headed for Jacksonville, Fla., for a multi-team event with South Carolina, North Florida and Jacksonville.
Two games there with South Carolina will at least give those youngster a taste of what conference play will be like when the SEC schedule officially opens on March 12.
For now, those older players and younger players are just taking on this new season and new situation together.
“It’s definitely different,” Rivera said. “I’m playing with 17-year-olds, it’s so weird. It’s like, ‘Aw, they’re like my babies,’” she laughed.
“It’s so much fun. I love it. And we obviously couldn’t have asked for a better freshman class. They’re amazing.”