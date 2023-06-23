Auburn softball needs experience as it sets its sights on 2024 and that’s what it gets in its two current transfer portal commits.

Bringing in Amelia Lech from Maryland and Anna Wohlers from DePaul, the Tigers are gaining a duo with a shared 165 starts in two seasons between them.

Wohlers announced her commitment to Auburn on social media on Wednesday. Lech’s commitment followed on Thursday.

After just nine starts in 29 appearances her freshman year, Lech was able to make major progress in her sophomore year with the Terps. She appeared in all 57 games of 2023 and started in 53, finishing her second year with a .285 batting average and .694 slugging percentage.

Lech led Maryland in home runs, RBIs, total bases, walks and slugging percentage. She will arrive in Auburn with a career .246 batting average and .368 on-base percentage. With 41 hits and 51 RBIs in 57 games played this season, Lech could bring a life to the Tigers’ batting order that may be missing with the departure of Bri Ellis and Lindsay Garcia.

Garcia had a career .270 average through four years, with Ellis batting .288 in her first two. Batting third and sixth, respectively, Ellis and Garcia were big contributors in an Auburn lineup that will have to be retooled in 2024.

Lech hit 16 home runs in 2023, so she may not replicate Ellis’ numbers, but she has power hitting that could grow in her junior year.

Maryland went 38-18 this season and took a 7-1 loss to Iowa in the Big 10 Tournament before making an appearance in the National Invitational Softball Championship, where it went 2-2 with wins over San Jose State and CSUN, so Lech has some postseason experience under her belt.

Wohlers comes to Auburn out of DePaul University in Chicago, a catcher for the Blue Devils who earned first-team All-Big East honors for 2023. The team finished with a 19-32 record this season, including a 9-15 performance in their Big East games.

In her sophomore season, Wohlers also started in each of the Red Devils’ games, raising her batting average to .364 and finishing with 55 hits in those 51 games. She had a three-hit night in a win at Georgetown and two of those were doubles.

Originally from Davenport, Iowa, the rising junior started all 53 of the team’s games in her freshman year, spending 26 of those at third base and 16 behind the plate. In that 2022, season, she had 48 hits and a .314 batting average for a .456 on-base percentage.

She arrives on the Plains with a .341 career batting average and having appeared in and started 103 games.

The Blue Devils went 2-2 in the Big East Tournament, with a 4-2 win over Butler and an 8-4 defeat over St. John’s before losing an elimination game to No. 2 Villanova. Wohler’s freshman year saw more success, where the team finished with a 29-24 record and a 6-2 win over No. 1 UConn in the opening round of the Big East Tournament.

In the last two seasons, Auburn’s postseason positioning has sent the Tigers to Clemson for NCAA Regionals and both times, the Tigers have been unable to advance to Super Regionals.

The Tigers lose the veteran presence of catcher Aspyn Godwin, who finished 2023 with a .253 batting average after making 43 starts in her final year. Sophomore Aubrie Lisenby shared time behind the plate with Godwin, batting .234 and making 37 starts.

Lisenby and Godwin each spent time as designated hitter when they weren’t catching, so Lech or Wohlers can make an impact if they are able to step into that tandem role with Lisenby.

Regardless of where they find themselves on the field or in the lineup, both Wohlers and Lech bring experience that can help the Tigers as they look to grow on a 43-19 performance in 2024.