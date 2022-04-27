Auburn softball run rules Alabama State to close out nonconference slate

MONTGOMERY — Auburn softball hit the road Wednesday for its final nonconference game of the season, beating Alabama State 8-0 in five innings.

The win made the Tigers 27-1 in nonconference play, and marked their 12th five-inning contest this season, in which they’ve posted an 11-1 record. The Tigers carry an undefeated record in midweek games this season, with Wednesday’s win against the Hornets making them 7-0.

“It can be valuable if we treat it the right way,” Auburn coach Mickey Dean said of midweek games. “Practice can get monotonous at this time of year. It's hard to hold their attention, and so that's another way that midweeks become valuable. They get to see pitching other than their own pitchers, and they get to see hitters who do different things. It’s going to test them defensively.

“I thought we swung the bat pretty good. We didn't have a whole lot of hits, but man, how many line drives do we have caught?”

No. 16 Auburn (37-10, 9-9 SEC) had just five hits despite plating eight runs. Freshman Bri Ellis was the lone Tiger with multiple hits, totaling two hits and two RBI. Ellis, who tied Kasey Cooper’s freshman home run record Sunday against Mississippi State, came close to breaking it Wednesday.

During her final at-bat, Ellis hit a deep shot on the first pitch she saw, and it curved over the right field foul pole, ultimately being called a foul ball by the third base umpire. She followed it up with an RBI triple off the right-center wall.

“Everyone on my team was so happy, because they didn't want me to hit it today,” Ellis said. “They want me to hit against Georgia, and I was like, ‘I don't control when I hit home runs. I’m just trying to hit the ball, and I'm trying to hit a line drive.’ That's the goal. If it goes over, it goes over. Of course, that would have been nice, but it is what it is.”

Ellis currently has 18 home runs this season, one shy of Cooper’s freshman record and three short of Auburn’s single-season record, which was set at 21 by Cooper in 2016.

Four of Auburn’s hits Wednesday were for extra bases, with Ellis also hitting a double. Jessie Blaine had an RBI triple, and Makayla Packer hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning after a ball to right field was fumbled by Alabama State right fielder Jazmine Dodd.

The win was also Auburn’s 12th shutout of the year. Shelby Lowe started for the Tigers, pitching three scoreless innings. She struck out three of the 11 batters she faced. KK Dismukes came on in relief for the final two innings, keeping up the shut out while giving up one hit in seven batters faced.

Auburn returns to action Friday against No. 15 Georgia, with a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. at Jane B. Moore Field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.