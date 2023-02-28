After turning in the best week of her collegiate career, the honors continued to pour in for Auburn softball’s Bri Ellis as the sophomore slugger earned national recognition as the Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Player of the Week.

This marks the first time in program history that Auburn has earned a Player of the Week honor from the NFCA. Maddie Penta took home the organization’s Division I Pitcher of the Week award in March of 2022. Ellis joins Emily Carosone as the only two players in program history to earn a national weekly honor. Carosone was selected USA Softball National Player of the Week in 2015.

Over the Tigers’ six wins last week, Ellis went 10-for-14 at the plate for a .714 batting average. Seven of Ellis’s hits went for extra bases as she knocked three doubles and four home runs for a 1.786 slugging percentage. The Houston, Texas, native led the team with seven runs scored and 11 RBI. Drawing four walks, Ellis posted a .788 on-base percentage. Defensively, Ellis was perfect in the field behind 31 putouts.

Bringing her career home run total to 25, Ellis now stands 12th in program history just 16 games into her sophomore season.

Her efforts at the plate helped extend Auburn’s win streak to 13 consecutive games as the Tigers knocked off UAB and swept their five-game slate at the Plainsman Invite. Ellis was selected the Plainsman Invite All-Tournament team and was tabbed SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

She enters the fourth week of the season ranking second in the SEC in RBI (20), fifth in slugging percentage (.974) and sixth in home runs (5).

Ellis and the Tigers prep for their first true road game of the 2023 season, trekking to Troy on Wednesday. First pitch is set 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers return to Jane B. Moore Field this weekend, hosting Bowling Green, South Alabama and Tennessee Tech for the second annual Jane B. Moore Memorial Tournament.