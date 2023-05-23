Another Auburn softball player is entering the transfer portal, as Denver Bryant announced she’s departing the Plains on Tuesday morning.

Her announcement follows the announced departure of slugger Bri Ellis, made on Monday.

Bryant, a junior infielder, hit .319 this season. She started 42 of 56 games this season. She recorded Auburn’s fourth-most hits, but was ninth on the team in RBIs and eighth on the team in runs scored.

“Thank you Auburn for all the wonderful blessings you have brought into my life,” Bryant said in a post on Instagram. “I appreciate the endless support and encouragement. I’m excited for the new path ahead of me.”

Auburn went 43-19 this season, finishing third place in the SEC’s regular-season standings. Auburn’s year was highlighted by series wins at Alabama and against LSU, but Auburn couldn’t peak at the right time in the postseason and lost in the SEC Tournament semifinals to South Carolina before falling at the Clemson Regional.