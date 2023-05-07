Call the double bye twice as nice for Auburn softball.

With a furious finish to the regular season, the Tigers locked up the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament on Sunday, finishing top-three in the league for one of the best seasons in program history and the best season under head coach Mickey Dean.

Auburn will have two byes in the SEC Tournament starting Tuesday at host Arkansas. Auburn will play on Thursday morning against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 6 seed LSU and No. 11 seed Ole Miss.

Dean took over a program in disarray after the unceremonious exit of former coach Clint Myers and his staff after the 2017 season. Despite the challenge in the country’s best conference top-to-bottom — eight SEC teams are ranked in USA Softball’s top 25 — Auburn is back in position to earn a top-three finish in the league with bats heating up enough to complement the arm of ace pitcher Maddie Penta.

Auburn blanked Mississippi State 3-0 on Sunday on the shoulders of eight Penta strikeouts through a one-hitter. Auburn entered the day knowing it could finish as low as fifth in the SEC’s regular-season standings, with only the top four teams earning double byes in the SEC Tournament, but the Tigers took care of business to lock up a top-four seed — then, later in the afternoon, jumped up to the No. 3 seed by virtue of an Arkansas loss to Missouri.

With 15 SEC wins, Auburn will also be hoping for an opportunity to host an NCAA Regional come tournament selection time — but first the Tigers will eye their run at the conference tournament.