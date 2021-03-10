Auburn softball tops Troy in final tune-up before Alabama series

Makenna Dowell blasted a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning, and the Auburn softball team topped Troy 3-0 on Wednesday on the road.

The victory marks Auburn’s 11th straight win. It also marks the Tigers’ final tune-up before this weekend’s series with No. 4 Alabama.

Auburn loaded the bases in the top of the third before a run was walked home to put Auburn up 1-0 and earn what proved to be a rare run in Wednesday’s game. Then in the fourth, Justus Perry got on base with a single to left field and then her pinch runner, Paige Geraghty, scored when Dowell went yard.

Those three runs proved to be all Auburn needed, with freshman leftie Shelby Lowe allowing just two hits and no runs in a complete game on the other side.

Lowe finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Auburn opens SEC play Friday with rival Alabama — also the best-ranked team in the SEC. The Crimson Tide is ranked fourth in the NFCA coaches’ poll. Auburn is ranked No. 21 in the same poll.

Auburn and Alabama open the series Friday at 5 p.m. at Jane B. Moore Field. Saturday’s rematch is set for 4 p.m., before the series is set to close Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to be broadcast on SEC Network, while the Friday and Saturday games are set to be streamed on SEC Network+.

