Auburn softball wins again, takes series from No. 12 Kentucky

After a 1-2-3 first inning from Penta, Makenna Dowell and Tyler King led off the home half with back-to-back singles. Sydney Cox moved the pair into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Lindsey Garcia smoked a ball to third base for a base hit. The ball smacked off Dowell’s back in foul territory, but the officiating crew called the ball fair with Dowell out due to interference.

Rivera drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single up the middle. Perry continued the two-out magic with a single to center.

It was Kentucky errors the plagued the Wildcats in the second inning. With Godwin reaching on a fielding error at shortstop, Koepke drove in the unearned run with an RBI double of the wall in left center. A pair of errors on Kentucky pitcher Autumn Humes on a ball from Dowell allowed a second unearned run to score to extend the Tiger lead to 4-0.

With the four-run lead in hand, Penta kept Kentucky off the board until the fifth inning. A two-out walk to Miranda Stoddard turned over the lineup and Kayla Kowalik made Auburn pay with a two-run home run to right center.

After giving up a two-out single to Tatum Spangler, Penta immediately responded, retiring the next seven Wildcats she faced.

“Kentucky is not going to lay down tomorrow,” Dean said. “We’re going to have to go out and play really good ball. It’s nice to get a series win and to have a chance to get a sweep tomorrow. There will be a lot of pitches between now and then, and we’ll just have to make sure we battle from beginning to end.”