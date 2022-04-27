Auburn softball's Bri Ellis verging on history heading into this week

There could be some tweaking to Auburn softball’s record books following this week of play, as Bri Ellis is a home run away from history.

Ellis, a freshman from Houston, hit her 18th home run of the season against Mississippi State on Sunday, tying a single-season freshman home run record set by Kasey Cooper in 2014. The 18th home run also puts Ellis three home runs shy of Auburn’s all-time single-season record, which was set at 21 by Cooper in 2016.

Cooper set the freshman record against Green Bay in the Tigers’ 59th game of 2014, and their second of an NCAA Regional hosted by Minnesota that season. Coming into Wednesday’s game against Alabama State, the Tigers have played 46 games, and they’ll play seven more — including four this week against the Hornets and the No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs — to round out the regular season.

No. 17 Auburn (36-10, 9-9 SEC) will travel to Montgomery for Wednesday’s contest against Alabama State (18-26, 10-11 SWAC). It’ll be the 15th meeting all time between the two squads, and the second time they’ve met this season, with Auburn beating them 6-2 on Jane B. Moore Field on March 30. Wednesday’s meeting is a rescheduling for a March 9 contest that was postponed due to weather.

The Hornets have given up 31 home runs in 44 contests this season, and are 0-5 against Power Five competition in 2022.

Following their trip to Montgomery, Auburn will welcome Georgia (37-11, 10-8) for a three-game home series, set to begin on April 29. The series against the Bulldogs could have implications for change in conference standings, as Georgia is only two spots ahead of the Tigers in the SEC, tied for fourth place with LSU. Georgia and LSU played last weekend, with Georgia losing the series 1-2.

The Bulldogs are one of the best hitting teams in the SEC, with the second-best batting average (.331) in the conference, the most hits (410), runs scored (342), runs batted in (318) and home runs (87).

Conversely, they’re one of the worst pitching teams in the conference, with a league-worst earned run average (3.90) and bottom-half of the conference marks in runs allowed (202), hits allowed (283), walks allowed (167) and home runs allowed (48).

The Tigers’ Wednesday contest is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex on the Alabama State campus, and their series against Georgia is set for 6 p.m. first pitches Friday and Saturday night, and a 1 p.m. first pitch Sunday.

