Auburn softball's season ends with loss to Kennesaw State at Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite shutting Kennesaw State out over the final five innings, a run in the first frame cost Auburn softball dearly as the Tigers fell 1-0 in an elimination game Saturday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field in the Tallahassee Regional.

Facing a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first, Auburn (27-24) traded two outs with a 6-4-3 double play for a run. Shelby Lowe would keep Kennesaw State (27-26) scoreless over the final five innings for a complete-game effort. The Tiger offense struck hard line drives, but Kennesaw State’s defense kept the Tigers to lone a hit.

“We gave up a couple hits early, but I thought we did a nice job to force the double play ball and get a strikeout to end the first,” Auburn coach Mickey Dean said. “I thought that was going to give us momentum going forward. The next couple of innings, we had a runner in scoring position but just couldn’t get her home.”

Senior Makenna Dowell knocked that lone Tiger base hit in the top of the second with a tough ball to deep short that ricochet off the fielder’s glove. The Tigers sacrificed Dowell over to second but left her stranded.

Dowell reached base twice Saturday as she also drew a walk. Alyssa Rivera also got on board with a walk in Saturday’s contest.