Auburn sports radio broadcasts for upcoming seasons have moved stations in the local Auburn-Opelika area, as Wings 94.3 FM will now air Auburn football games, Auburn men’s basketball games and the weekly Tiger Talk show.

Auburn Network, operators of six stations in the local market, announced this week it has acquired rights to carry the broadcasts for the next five years.

Auburn baseball games and Auburn women’s basketball games will be aired of Wings sister station AU100, at 100.3 FM.

Auburn Network previously carried Auburn University broadcasts from 2013-2016. Auburn Network will still carry Auburn High School athletics and Lee-Scott Academy athletics in addition.

Broadcast rights are distributed to different stations in different markets across the region, with Auburn Network now becoming the carrier locally in the Auburn-Opelika area. The broadcasts will remain unchanged, with Andy Burcham leading talent as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers.

“We are very excited to bring the Auburn Tigers back home to Auburn Network,” said Steve Witten, vice president and market manager of Auburn Network.

Witten said he’s excited for Burcham and broadcast colleague Brad Law to be regular guests on the network’s sports talk station ESPN 106.7, along with coaches and administrators from the university athletics department.

Auburn Network operates six radio stations locally: Wings 94.3 FM, NewsTalk WANI 98.7 FM 1400 AM, ESPN 106.7 FM, AU100 FM, WLEE 96.3 FM, and Tiger Country 104.5 FM.

Between 2016 and spring 2023, athletics broadcasts were aired locally by Tiger Communications with football games airing on The Tiger 95.9 FM.