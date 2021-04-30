Auburn stars still on the board entering Day Two of NFL Draft

As the NFL Draft pushes into its second day, a crew of former Auburn Tigers inch closer to finding out their professional destinations.
Wide receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz are among the prospects across the country who could hear their names called Friday on Day Two.
The draft rolls through its second and third rounds Friday after teams picked through the first round only on Thursday. The draft is set to conclude Saturday with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.
Auburn’s prospects were not picked by press time, but some analyst projections have Williams and Schwartz coming off the board Friday.
Schwartz has been pegged to go as soon as the second round by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, though other analysts have him falling to as far as the fifth or sixth rounds.
Sporting News has Williams going in the third round, with several other projections giving him a fourth-round grade.
Safety Jamien Sherwood and middle linebacker KJ Britt also stand among Auburn’s NFL Draft hopefuls, but most analysts slot them as Saturday selections.
Schwartz’s outstanding speed makes him the trickiest Auburn prospect to track. Walter Football has him falling as far as the sixth round, but Kiper’s mock shows how high he could go if a team falls in love with his speed. Kiper sends Schwartz to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 59 overall pick in his mock draft.
The second night of the NFL Draft opens at 6 p.m. on Friday. ABC, ESPN and NFL Network hold the broadcast rights. The second night will open with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 33rd overall selection and the league plans to run through all the picks in the second round and the third round.
Saturday, the fourth round will open at 11 a.m.