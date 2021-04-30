Auburn stars still on the board entering Day Two of NFL Draft

As the NFL Draft pushes into its second day, a crew of former Auburn Tigers inch closer to finding out their professional destinations.

Wide receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz are among the prospects across the country who could hear their names called Friday on Day Two.

The draft rolls through its second and third rounds Friday after teams picked through the first round only on Thursday. The draft is set to conclude Saturday with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Auburn’s prospects were not picked by press time, but some analyst projections have Williams and Schwartz coming off the board Friday.

Schwartz has been pegged to go as soon as the second round by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, though other analysts have him falling to as far as the fifth or sixth rounds.

Sporting News has Williams going in the third round, with several other projections giving him a fourth-round grade.

Safety Jamien Sherwood and middle linebacker KJ Britt also stand among Auburn’s NFL Draft hopefuls, but most analysts slot them as Saturday selections.