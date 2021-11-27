Auburn starters Kobe Hudson, Brandon Council back, Owen Pappoe out for Iron Bowl

In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.

"As far as being hurt, this is the first time I’ve ever had to go through something like this, so this was foreign to me," Pappoe said on Nov. 3. "I’m still not even really fully 100 percent yet; it’s still bothering me a little bit now, but it’s not going to get better until after the season, you know what I’m saying, so I’m still pushing through it."