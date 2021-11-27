Auburn starters Kobe Hudson, Brandon Council back, Owen Pappoe out for Iron Bowl

Auburn will have two starters back for its biggest game of the regular season.
Wide receiver Kobe Hudson and offensive guard Brandon Council went through warm-ups prior to the Tigers’ game against Alabama on Saturday. Their presumptive returns for the Iron Bowl come after Hudson missed one game and Council missed the last three games due to injury.
Hudson was Auburn’s leading receiver against Mississippi State on Nov. 13 with eight receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown before taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter that initially drew a targeting penalty before review overturned the call.
Hudson returned to the field before the end of the Tigers’ 43-34 loss then missed the South Carolina game the following week.
Through 10 games, Hudson leads Auburn in receptions (37) and is second in receiving yards (490). Hudson has filled a much-needed role among the Tigers’ receivers after a freshman season in 2020 during which he had seven receptions for 70 yards and no touchdowns.
Council, meanwhile, started at left guard in Auburn’s first eight games before missing the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M on Nov. 6. The senior did not play against Mississippi State the following week.
Even though Council was available, Tashawn Manning handled the left-guard duties during warm-ups Saturday.
While Auburn will get a boost in Hudson and Council’s returns, the team will play without Owen Pappoe for the seventh time this season.
Pappoe missed four games before returning for the Ole Miss game three weeks ago. He then missed last week’s game against Mississippi State.
In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.
"As far as being hurt, this is the first time I’ve ever had to go through something like this, so this was foreign to me," Pappoe said on Nov. 3. "I’m still not even really fully 100 percent yet; it’s still bothering me a little bit now, but it’s not going to get better until after the season, you know what I’m saying, so I’m still pushing through it."
The Tigers’ game against the Crimson Tide kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT.