Auburn starting pitcher Jack Owen returning to form after finger injury

Owen made his first appearance in relief against No. 4 Ole Miss on March 21, and his performance wasn’t exactly what he had in mind. He threw only 0.1 innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks to contribute to what was a 19-11 loss for the Tigers.

Looking back, Owen saw that game as a moment in which he lacked the mentality necessary to truly challenge the Rebels.

“[Against] Ole Miss I was sped up. I was nervous. I was very nervous. I was, you know, I wanted to go and perform,” Owen said. “It's almost like the mindset thing. I kind of talk about that a lot with the guys. I threw 10 balls in the first 12 pitches in. It's like instead of thinking about, you know, what you're going to do to correct the problem, you just keep kind of hoping you correct the problem. Like, 'Oh, I'm good at baseball. It'll correct itself.' And that's not how it works.”

Owen stressed the importance of reining in his emotions, ignoring the crowd and focusing in on what he had to do. He showed more resolve in that manner during his next appearance, a two-inning relief showing against Kentucky in which he gave up three hits and one earned run and was tagged with the loss in a 7-6 defeat.