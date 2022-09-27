Auburn still plans normal gameday operations; little impact expected from Hurricane Ian

Auburn University Campus Safety and Security on Tuesday confirmed the university still plans for normal operations Saturday when the Auburn football team hosts LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

While other teams in the SEC have announced schedule changes, Auburn sent out an update through social media Tuesday afternoon saying that the National Weather Service in Birmingham forecasts a low impact to the Auburn area from the hurricane.

From Friday morning to Saturday evening, wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and heavy rain, between two and four inches, are possible — but no significant impacts to university operations are expected as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kickoff between Auburn and LSU is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN.

Auburn University Campus Safety and Security said it would announce changes if they come.

Elsewhere in the SEC, South Carolina moved up its home game with South Carolina State to Thursday in attempt to beat the weather, while Florida moved its home game with Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday.

In 2001, Auburn’s game with LSU was delayed to December after the Sept. 11 attacks — but the university expects no such delay or rescheduling at this time as it monitors the path of Hurricane Ian.