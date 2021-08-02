Auburn still playing catch-up with 2022 recruiting class even after recent commitments

After a slow start on the recruiting trail this spring and summer, the Auburn Tigers still have a ways to go as the 2021 season comes within sight.
The good news for head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff is time remains on their side.
The Tigers have seen a welcomed boost in recruiting over the last week thanks to four-star running back Damari Alston’s commitment on July 25 and four-star defensive end Caden Story’s commitment one week later. Still, Auburn is playing catch-up with the rest of the SEC; per 247 Sports, it has the lowest-ranked class in the conference and the 59th class in the country behind schools such as Duke, Coastal Carolina and Boise State.
Harsin spoke about recruiting prior to his appearance at SEC Media Days on July 22, which came before Alston and Story publicly announced their commitments.
“When's signing day, what, Dec. 15? Something like that? So right around December, that's really when all the teams are going to be judged is when we get to the end of the signing period and these guys actually sign,” Harsin said. “There's a lot of guys that we're recruiting. There's a lot of guys that maybe committed somewhere else still we talk with and so on and so forth. At the end of the day, to me, really at any level, at any program, the goal in recruiting is to finish. That's really what you have to do: you have to finish and you have those players sign to your program.
“We're playing a little bit of catch-up, but I think we're getting a lot closer, now — and especially as we head into the season — in making a huge impact on a lot of these players that we want to get.”
The good news for Auburn is there could be more additions to the class in the days and weeks to come.
Ja’Kobi Albert, a three-star athlete from Fairfield, is set to announce his decision between Auburn, Michigan and Maryland on Wednesday. Four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons listed Auburn in his top three schools — alongside his home state Oregon Ducks as well as Penn State — on Sunday but has not announced when he’ll make a decision.
The Tigers also have two local recruits who could also jump on board.
Auburn High offensive tackle Eston Harris listed Auburn in his top five and plans on committing on Oct. 28, though he has said he will announce sooner if he’s made up his mind. Harris’ new teammate on the Auburn High offensive line, three-star Drew Bobo — son of new Auburn University offensive coordinator Mike Bobo — also has an Auburn offer and could join the class as well.
Auburn would certainly get a boost from adding any combination of those four players mentioned — the Tigers’ eight commits are the fewest in the SEC and leaves them ahead of only six Power 5 schools — but at a certain point quality as opposed to quantity will become a bigger focus.
Story and Alston are now two of the Tigers’ three top-rated commitments — quarterback Holden Geriner holds the second spot between the two — but Auburn is still lagging well behind the likes of Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Auburn has zero five-star commitments and three four-stars, per 247 Sports; Meanwhile, Alabama has two five-stars and nine four-stars, LSU has two five-stars and eight four-stars, and Georgia has one five-star and 10-four stars.
The problem now becomes finding the likely blue-chip prospects to boost the class.
Four-star running back George Pettaway could be in the mix after listing Auburn in his top 10 schools on May 14, but his addition is far from guaranteed. The Tigers have also garnered interest from four-star athlete Omari Kelly, four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams, four-star offensive tackles Bryson Hurst and Jacob Hood, four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry and four-star safety Tre Donaldson, who also has an offer to play basketball at Auburn.
It doesn’t appear as if Auburn is in the mix for any five-star recruits. If the Tigers do not sign a five-star high school prospect, it would mark the second straight cycle in which that’s happened.
Auburn has some momentum after picking up two commits in the last week, and the team has partially filled a big need at running back and may soon fill the need at wide receiver. The Tigers still have a ways to go to boost Harsin’s first true class while at Auburn; based on what he said in Birmingham, he’s content with the way things are coming together.
“I like the guys that we have right now that are going to be a part of our program. I think they're going to be really good college football players. I think they're going to be guys that we can develop into elite players. And they fit the mentality that we're looking for for the kind of guys that we want to bring in,” Harsin said. “Our coaches are working hard. We're all doing those things. We're competing with a lot of the other staffs, not just in the SEC but all over the country.
“It is 365, 24/7 — that's recruiting. And at the end of the day, we'll find out where we are in December.”