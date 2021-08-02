Auburn still playing catch-up with 2022 recruiting class even after recent commitments

The Tigers have seen a welcomed boost in recruiting over the last week thanks to four-star running back Damari Alston’s commitment on July 25 and four-star defensive end Caden Story’s commitment one week later. Still, Auburn is playing catch-up with the rest of the SEC; per 247 Sports, it has the lowest-ranked class in the conference and the 59th class in the country behind schools such as Duke, Coastal Carolina and Boise State.

“When's signing day, what, Dec. 15? Something like that? So right around December, that's really when all the teams are going to be judged is when we get to the end of the signing period and these guys actually sign,” Harsin said. “There's a lot of guys that we're recruiting. There's a lot of guys that maybe committed somewhere else still we talk with and so on and so forth. At the end of the day, to me, really at any level, at any program, the goal in recruiting is to finish. That's really what you have to do: you have to finish and you have those players sign to your program.