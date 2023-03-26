Auburn entered the eighth inning of Saturday’s series finale against Georgia with momentum on its side, having crawled back from a six-run deficit to be down only a run with two more trips to the plate guaranteed.

What ensued was not only a momentum turn, but a complete implosion. The Tigers gave up 16 runs in the eighth, leading to a 24-7 defeat to close out an already won series against the Bulldogs.

Four pitchers took the mound for Auburn in the frame, and they combined to allow eight hits, six walks, two wild pitches and two hit batters.

“We’ve just got to keep working past it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We just need guys to string a little bit longer. We got down 8-2, man, and I was so excited our guys make it 8-7. Every pitcher available on the 27-man roster went, and we went for it right in that situation to see if that was enough and needed some new pieces to kind of bridge us or help us finish, and was not able to do that. Not close.”

Auburn’s (16-7-1, 2-4 SEC) troubles on the mound began early. Freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt got the start, but only recorded 2 1/3 innings before the Tigers turned to the bullpen.

Saturday’s loss was the 24th game of Auburn’s season, and it has yet to have a pitcher log a quality start of six or more innings. The only hurler the Tigers have rostered who has done so in their Division I career is Joseph González, who has been sidelined for most of the season with a shoulder injury. Even González’s lone start of the 2023 season went five scoreless innings against Indiana.

Beyond González, the only pitcher to make a start for Auburn this season who wasn’t doing so for the first time in their career was left-hander Konner Copeland, who started two games in 2022. Seven other pitchers have recorded a start for the Tigers this year.

“It’s been a theme a little bit that we have to keep growing, but we can’t make an excuse and sit there with the Joseph not being here story,” Thompson said. “That’s past. That’s way past. We’re aware. We just have to continue to grow.”