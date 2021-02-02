Auburn struggles to slow down Georgia in home loss

Well into the second half of Tuesday’s game against Georgia, the Auburn Tigers looked poised to close the gap if they could just slow down the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

The problem for the Tigers was they never could.

Georgia shot 48 percent from the field and dominated in the paint to leave the Tigers with a 91-86 home loss. The defeat ended the Tigers’ hopes of sweeping the Bulldogs this season and leaves Auburn with a two-game losing streak.

“We were not ready to play. The first time that's happened this year,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “That’s on the coach. I’ve got to own that, and I will. Georgia outplayed us. We didn’t lose; they out-played us.”

The Tigers had a chance late to make things interesting, but their momentum once again proved short-lived.

Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) reeled off an 11-2 run fueled by big buckets for Jamal Johnson and Allen Flanigan, but after Flanigan’s layup with 6:06 to go created a six-point game when Georgia (11-6, 4-6 SEC) closed the book for good. PJ Horne threw down a put-back dunk before K.D. Johnson easily worked his way into the paint for a layup, and although a Jamal Johnson 3-pointer got Auburn Arena rocking it proved to be the last gas for the Tigers.