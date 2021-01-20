Auburn student Bret Holmes reflects on ARCA championship, 2021 racing plans

Three months ago, Auburn University student Bret Holmes finished off an incredible season by clinching the ARCA Menard Series championship. Holmes has relished the achievement since that night at Kansas Speedway, but he’s also turned his attention to a new venture in 2021.

Holmes had plenty to celebrate after winning the ARCA title with a season in which he had one win, one pole, 14 top-five finishes and 19 top-10s, and in the aftermath he received plenty of recognition from friends, families and strangers alike. Despite the attention, the 23-year-old has kept his focus on the upcoming season in which his team will take a step up in competition by running a part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

“I think after that [championship], I reflected a lot on everything I'd gone through in the past and everybody that's really helped me out along the way through my racing career and also set new goals,” Holmes said. “Obviously we've celebrated with family and friends and the people who've helped us in racing. It's been great, really, just to see everybody's support from around the area and all those people, but I don't want this to be made out to be too big of a deal because there's a lot more and a lot bigger things I want to accomplish as well.”