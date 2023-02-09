More than 20 tents were up Thursday night outside Neville Arena more than 36 hours before the Auburn men’s basketball game with rival Alabama on Saturday.

Gates open for Saturday’s game at 9 a.m., with a ticket required for entry. There will be no wristband system for students as there has been in recent seasons, and the arena will not be emptied between GameDay and tipoff: The students and general public will be able to enter at 9 a.m. and will be in place through to tipoff time.