Auburn suffers costly miscues at the White Out

Auburn could never completely block out the noise.

By the end, the White Out turned into a party in Happy Valley.

The storyline of the week leading into Saturday’s showdown between Auburn and Penn State remained a storyline for all four quarters, and despite Auburn’s best efforts to silence the noise, the fans at Beaver Stadium made their mark on the game.

Auburn suffered miscues throughout.

Coming out of halftime, Kobe Hudson fumbled on the first offensive play for the Tigers, and Penn State scored a touchdown following the turnover to go up 21-10.

Following Penn State’s touchdown drive to go up 28-20, Auburn was called for two penalties on the next drive. An illegal substitution pushed Auburn back on the first down, and a false start on 3rd-and-12 by Brodarious Hamm made an already long third-down play even longer.

How many miscues can go down as credit to the crowd noise is impossible to say — but all game they weren’t just going up against the 11 on the field but the 109,958 in the stands as well.

Auburn was able to operate early without even appearing frazzled, but the persistent Penn State fans didn’t go away.