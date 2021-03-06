Auburn surges into offseason with win, tops Mississippi State

Allen Flanigan hit the big 3, Auburn Arena erupted, and the Tigers threw their hands in the air.

No one in the building could tell them they didn’t have anything to play for.

Flanigan scored 22 points on Saturday in Auburn’s season finale, flying to the basket at times, zipping past defenders at others, and pulling up to swish deep shots like that one as Auburn beat Mississippi State 78-71.

That 3-pointer put Auburn up 67-61 with four minutes left at the end of a back-and-forth battle — and as the arena roared. Auburn entered knowing it had no postseason coming after Saturday’s game. It entered the game finally set to close a season of trials and setbacks, with Sharife Cooper and Justin Powell sidelined with injuries.

But still the Tigers came to play.

And for one more game the Tigers fought together, a young team setting aside the struggles of the past and the uncertainty of the future to win one more game as a group.

Flanigan scored 17 points in the second half alone, playing the entire second half with no breaks. In the final two minutes, he weaved between Bulldogs after Auburn broke the Mississippi State press, and slammed down a rim-rocking dunk to put Auburn up 72-65 with 1:16 left.