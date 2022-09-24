Auburn survives ugly win over Missouri

Nathaniel Peat was yards away from giving Missouri an overtime victory Saturday, and in doing so, potentially unraveling the rest of Auburn’s season.

The pressure was on for Bryan Harsin after last week’s home loss to Penn State, and a second consecutive home loss — this time to a bottom-tier SEC program — was certain to amp up the existing discussion of a change in his job status, potentially propelling pressure and talk into action.

But Peat’s efforts came up short, as the running back extended the ball with his right hand, only to have it fall out and into the end zone where Auburn safety Cayden Bridges would fall on it.

Clinging to a 17-14 win with a sudden-death loss imminent, Auburn iced a win with Bridges’ fumble recovery to start SEC play.

“It’s crazy,” quarterback Robby Ashford said. “When you come to Jordan-Hare, you never know what could happen. This is one of the examples. We were able to come out on top at the end of the day. We did what we needed to do.

“Teams make mistakes; you’ve got to capitalize on them. We did just that.”

It was a game of mistakes and missed opportunities for both teams, beginning with a dismal second half for both offenses. They traded punts on 11 consecutive drives, including eight 3-and-outs, before Auburn got deep into Missouri territory later.

Tied 14-14 with 1:37 remaining, Harsin and Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at Missouri’s 29-yard line. Harsin’s Tigers had been 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions to that point.

“In that moment, it was like, ‘We need to go for it,’” Harsin said. “You’re here to win this football game and I thought that was the right call.”

Right call or not, a handoff to Tank Bigsby wasn’t able to get the yard needed, and it was suddenly Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) ball. The visiting Tigers capitalized on it, driving 62 yards on nine plays.

After getting to Auburn’s 8-yard line with 49 seconds left, Missouri wound down the clock for a 26-yard attempt from Harrison Mevis, an 86.5% career kicker. He was wide right as time expired.

“Obviously, you watch him miss, you’re so excited, because we get a chance,” Auburn kicker Anders Carlson said. “You feel for him as a kicker. But it provided an opportunity for us. Because of that, Auburn won.”

After the miss, Auburn’s offense got the ball for the first drive of overtime, but the unit struggled to move the ball, much like it had in regulation. On third-and-12, Ashford went to Ja’Varrius Johnson, but Missouri safety Martez Manuel made a play on it. It was ruled an interception on the field, but went under review.

“They played a weird coverage, and I saw the ball in the air,” Ashford said. “My heart kind of dropped. You see that ball in the air and you're like, ‘Oh my God, what’s gonna happen? What’s gonna happen?’”

When Ashford returned to the sidelines, he said he could hardly watch, but following the review, he got a break, as the call was overturned and Auburn called on Carlson to get the lead.

Carlson, who had unofficially missed two and officially missed one field goal to that point, missed again from 44 yards. But he also got a break, as Missouri was offside. On a second try from 39, he was good and gave Auburn its 17-14 lead.

In Missouri’s half of overtime, Peat broke free and raced down the sideline for what would’ve been the game-winning touchdown. Had he got in, it would’ve been over, certainly on the field and perhaps in several ways off it.

As offensive line coach Will Friend said on Auburn’s postgame radio show “if you don't think that's a big win, mess around and not win and see.”

Both sides made mistakes on which the other capitalized. Both teams missed out in key moments, regardless of if the ball was in the hands (or on the foot) of Bigsby, Carlson, Mevis or Peat.

Maybe it just came down to dumb luck for Auburn. But some in its locker room would say otherwise.

“We fought and played with faith today,” Eku Leota said. “It doesn’t matter how you win. You’ve just gotta find a way to win.”