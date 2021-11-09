Auburn takes care of Morehead State to open season with dominant victory

Wendell Green Jr. wowed, Jabari Smith dazzled and Walker Kessler blocked his way to a big start for Auburn basketball on Tuesday.

Auburn made quick work of Morehead State by dominating early and maintaining control late in a 77-54 victory in the Tigers’ season opener. The game featured a welcomed introduction for a new-look Auburn squad determined to prove itself as a true contender this season.

The Tigers wasted little time in jumping on a Morehead State squad coming off an NCAA Tournament run in March.

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) took control in the game’s first five minutes with a stretch of play that left Morehead State (0-1, 0-0 OVC) searching for answers. The Tigers built a quick 11-0 lead on the back of wing Devan Cambridge’s would-be lob that instead fell through the net followed by consecutive 3-pointers from Green and Smith.

Smith’s 3-pointer — his first basket as an Auburn Tiger — left the freshman phenom energized and looking for the packed Auburn Arena to follow suit. Smith immediately motioned for the Tigers fans to get on their feet and get loud, a request those in attendance quickly fulfilled.

As exciting as that early moment was, Smith and the Tigers were just getting started.