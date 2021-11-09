Auburn takes care of Morehead State to open season with dominant victory

Wendell Green Jr. wowed, Jabari Smith dazzled and Walker Kessler blocked his way to a big start for Auburn basketball on Tuesday.
Auburn made quick work of Morehead State by dominating early and maintaining control late in a 77-54 victory in the Tigers’ season opener. The game featured a welcomed introduction for a new-look Auburn squad determined to prove itself as a true contender this season.
The Tigers wasted little time in jumping on a Morehead State squad coming off an NCAA Tournament run in March.
Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) took control in the game’s first five minutes with a stretch of play that left Morehead State (0-1, 0-0 OVC) searching for answers. The Tigers built a quick 11-0 lead on the back of wing Devan Cambridge’s would-be lob that instead fell through the net followed by consecutive 3-pointers from Green and Smith.
Smith’s 3-pointer — his first basket as an Auburn Tiger — left the freshman phenom energized and looking for the packed Auburn Arena to follow suit. Smith immediately motioned for the Tigers fans to get on their feet and get loud, a request those in attendance quickly fulfilled.
As exciting as that early moment was, Smith and the Tigers were just getting started.
Auburn got in a rhythm offensively early on and kept Morehead State at bay with plenty of pressure defensively, most of which was delivered by Kessler. The North Carolina transfer never seemed too far away from the ball against the Eagles and ended the first half with four blocks on his way to a six-point, five-block night.
Thanks to the Tigers’ near-relentless effort, Morehead State remained in single-digit scoring until there was only four-and-a-half minutes left until halftime.
Auburn went into the locker room with a 44-24 advantage, but perhaps what was more important was the way the Tigers built their comfortable lead.
After struggling through a somewhat sloppy showing in its exhibition against Southern Indiana last Friday, the Tigers put together a relatively clean opening 20 minutes that included just three turnovers.
Auburn’s early start proved valuable thanks to a second half that wasn’t nearly as productive.
The Tigers struggled to maintain the same success offensively after the break, which opened the door for the Eagles to make things interesting. While Auburn only shot 42.9 percent from the floor in the second half, Morehead State only got within 14 thanks to a steady defensive effort.
While the Tigers got a chance to exhale as the final minutes ticked away, they did have a scare before the game was over.
Smith went down hard with just over 10 minutes to go in the contest and immediately grabbed his left leg. While the freshman was initially slow getting up, he eventually gathered himself and returned to the bench looking none the worse for wear.
Smith returned to the game with roughly five minutes remaining and ended the night with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor to go with six rebounds and three assists.
As for the rest of the team, Green was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting along with five rebounds and three assists. KD Johnson – who had his own injury scare late in the going – had 12 points, Cambridge had 11 and Jaylin Wiliams had 10.
Auburn returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when the Tigers host UL-Monroe.