Auburn takes on ‘nightmare to guard’ Miami in second round of NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith doesn’t want this dream to end.

“Just seeing the March Madness logo all around, being in the hotel, everybody talking to you, it’s just a real good experience,” Auburn’s superstar freshman said Saturday, at the midpoint of Auburn’s weekend at the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s something you always watch on TV, something you always want to be a part of when you’re younger. It’s just a dream come true. I’m trying to take it in and just be here as long as possible.”

But so are the Miami Hurricanes. Second-seeded Auburn (28-5) is hoping to keep its postseason dreams alive and will face 10th-seeded Miami (24-10) Sunday in Greenville for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The winner advances to Chicago. The loser sees its season end.

Sunday’s game will air on TruTV at 6:45 p.m. CT from the Bon Secours Arena.

With Miami comes the challenge of defending the Hurricanes’ four-guard lineup. Against USC in the first round, Miami’s starting four guards combined for 56 of the team’s 68 points as the Hurricanes toppled the seventh-seeded Trojans.

“We know that Miami is a nightmare to guard,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “They’re one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. They’re running Bob McKillop’s five out with just the kind of athletes that you can get in the ACC. It’s really hard to guard, and it’s not something that you see all the time.

“We’ve guarded it: We’ve played Davidson before a couple years ago in a tournament at Navy. So, we have an idea, but it’s tough on a short prep.”

Pearl wasn’t the only one to make comparisons on Saturday during the team’s media session and day off from games. Auburn guard Zep Jasper reminds him of SEC rivals Alabama and Texas A&M.

Miami, meanwhile, looked at towering Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler and compared Auburn to Duke.

“I see a lot of similarities,” Miami forward Sam Waardenburg said. “Coach (Larrañaga) hinted on this as well, a lot of similarities with Duke.”

At the end of the day though, the comparisons only go so far.

When both teams take the court tomorrow, it will still be Auburn against Miami.

“It’s win or go home,” Jasper said. “We’ve got nothing to lose. The only thing we came here for is to win a national championship.”

The Tigers and Hurricanes have only met twice ever, with the two teams splitting the series.

The first time the two programs met, Auburn lost to Miami 87-73 in a neutral site game in Knoxville in 1966. The last time out, it was all Auburn as the Tigers defeated Miami 60-58 in the opening round of the 2001 NIT.