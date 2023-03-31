In Butch Thompson’s eyes, Auburn is halfway there.

On the field and at the plate, the Tigers have returned to what their coach thinks is their best lineup this week, with Bobby Peirce in left field and Cooper McMurray at first base. The duo was among a handful of injuries to everyday starters during nonconference play.

The next piece is on the mound, and against No. 2 Florida this weekend in Gainesville — which starts at 5:30 p.m. Central Friday — Auburn’s will look to figure out its pitching formula with an overhauled rotation.

Two relievers, left-hander Will Cannon and submarine pitcher John Armstrong, will start Games One and Two. The duo has combined for 39 career appearances in an Auburn uniform, but neither has made a start.

“The rotation this week,” Thompson said, “you just look at who has thrown the best the first two weeks of SEC play, at game time or where the competitive moment could come at different times.”

Both Cannon and Armstrong fit the bill Thompson described.

In 23 innings, Armstrong has allowed 10 earned runs and eight walks to 18 strikeouts while retiring 69 of the 100 batters he’s seen this year. He also pitched at every stop of Auburn’s run to Omaha last season, including an inning in the Tigers’ season-ending loss to Arkansas.

Armstrong has yet to log an appearance deeper than 3⅔ innings, but he’s worked a 5-0 record this season.

“I feel like me creating ground balls, and just adding a little something because I throw kind of odd, adds a little spice,” Armstrong said after logging win No. 5 on March 24.

Cannon, a Central-Phenix City product who was named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Pitcher of the Year in 2022, transferred to Auburn from Northwest Florida State this offseason. In 7⅔ of his 19⅔ innings pitched as a Tiger have come in his past two outings.

“I just feel like every time Will goes out there, he’s learning something,” Thompson said following Auburn’s extra-inning win against Georgia on March 23.

One of those things Cannon has learned since coming to Auburn is a third pitch that Thompson believes gives him more starter capabilities.

“Whenever I got here, it was more of a fastball-slider kind of deal,” Cannon said. “I've always had that changeup, but I really think the confidence wasn't there for it. Coach Thompson and Coach Rock (Daron Schoenrock), they always just helped me through it in the fall.”

The final piece of Auburn’s Gainesville rotation is Tommy Vail. The TCU transfer has proven to this point he can be a dependable weekend starter. He’s made five starts in seven appearances, including a five-inning, seven-strikeout performance against Georgia, and similar performances against Florida A&M and UAB.

Shaking up the rotation with Cannon and Armstrong is set to tinker the makeup of Auburn’s whole staff. Most notably, it pushes both Tanner Bauman and Zach Crotchfelt, whose 13 combined appearances have included seven starts, to relief roles for at least a weekend. But that’s not something on which Thompson spoke anxiously.

“You can tell all the way back from Indiana, from Southern Cal, to absolutely last weekend, there's one more little bridge,” Thompsons said. “We need to get more than 2⅔ (innings) out of a starter. We need some of these middle guys to go run three and four instead of another two innings. I think that would cover up everything that we've been chasing here with this new pitching staff, and that's our next step.”