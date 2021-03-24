Auburn targets transfer guard Xavier Pinson with scholarship offer

Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson said he has received a scholarship offer from Auburn, announcing as much on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Pinson dropped 28 points on Auburn in a game in 2020.

Pinson entered the transfer portal this week with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Auburn targets him after shooter Justin Powell announced he is transferring away, and as former Auburn guard Jamal Johnson announced Wednesday he is transferring to UAB.

Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper is also expected to consider a jump to the NBA Draft.

Pinson finished this past season as Missouri’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points per game. He started in all 26 of Missouri’s games.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl spoke glowingly of Pinson before this season’s meeting, calling him “terrific.”

Auburn has already picked up one commitment from an experienced guard in Zep Jasper, a transfer from College of Charleston who announced earlier this month that he plans to transfer to Auburn.

