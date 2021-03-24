 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn targets transfer guard Xavier Pinson with scholarship offer
0 comments
AU Men's Basketball

Auburn targets transfer guard Xavier Pinson with scholarship offer

{{featured_button_text}}
TCU Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Xavier Pinson watches a shot Jan. 30 against TCU in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson said he has received a scholarship offer from Auburn, announcing as much on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Pinson dropped 28 points on Auburn in a game in 2020.

Pinson entered the transfer portal this week with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Auburn targets him after shooter Justin Powell announced he is transferring away, and as former Auburn guard Jamal Johnson announced Wednesday he is transferring to UAB.

Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper is also expected to consider a jump to the NBA Draft.

Pinson finished this past season as Missouri’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points per game. He started in all 26 of Missouri’s games.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl spoke glowingly of Pinson before this season’s meeting, calling him “terrific.”

Auburn has already picked up one commitment from an experienced guard in Zep Jasper, a transfer from College of Charleston who announced earlier this month that he plans to transfer to Auburn.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert