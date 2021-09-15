Auburn teammates confident in freshman Jarquez Hunter if called upon against Penn State

“It's really just his mindset as a freshman,” Brahms said. “It's really uncommon for freshmen to think like he does. His work ethic was outstanding. You don't see that a lot with freshmen. He's one of a kind. He's going to have a lot of success.”

Hunter told reporters on Saturday he found out the day before he would have a bigger role against Alabama State, and he didn’t waste that opportunity. Hunter ran hard throughout the game and ended his afternoon with a bang by taking a carry up the middle and racing past any nearby Hornet on a 94-yard run that put the Tigers up by 55 late in the third quarter.

Hunter’s efforts earned him a game ball and plenty of praise two days later from his head coach.

“Jarquez is humble. He works every single day. He focused on trying to be the best that he can every single day, and he's getting more experience with his opportunities to play,” Harsin said. “He’s got a role on this team, and it's going to continue to grow and he'll have opportunities that way. So I'm proud of him. I'm proud of what he was able to accomplish.”