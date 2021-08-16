Auburn Tigers to start 2021 football season unranked in AP Poll

The Auburn Tigers are hoping to prove the voters wrong once their 2021 season gets underway.

Auburn enters the season unranked in the Associated Press’ preseason top 25 poll. The Tigers were fifth among other teams receiving votes, trailing Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU and Liberty.

As for Auburn’s 2021 opponents, the Tigers will face five teams ranked in the AP’s initial poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 16 LSU and No. 19 Penn State. Auburn will face Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State on the road.

The Crimson Tide enter 2021 as the title favorites after going undefeated in 2020 and capturing its sixth national championship under Nick Saban. Oklahoma enters at No. 2 followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.

Florida, which comes in at No. 13, gives the SEC five teams included in the top 25. The Pac-12 is tied with the SEC for the most-ranked members thanks to No. 11 Oregon, No. 15 USC, No. 20 Washington, No. 24 Utah and No. 25 Arizona State.

Auburn has not been ranked in the AP top 25 since its 30-22 loss to South Carolina on Oct. 18, 2020. The Tigers finished 2020 unranked after posting a 6-5 record.