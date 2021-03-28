Auburn tight end JJ Pegues poised to be a playmaker ‘in all three phases’

Then-head coach Gus Malzahn talked repeatedly about getting Pegues more involved in the offense, and at season’s end he had seven receptions for 57 yards, five carries for 14 yards and one pass completion.

Now Harsin and his staff are running the show and determining who fits best at each position, and Pegues is certainly a player the coaches are hoping to make the most of.

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said players of Pegues’ ability and short-area burst are typically playing on the defensive line. Bobo complimented the way tight ends coach Brad Bedell has prepared Pegues so far this spring, and the first-year play-caller explained how different the situation is for Pegues this year compared to last year.

“He was just the off-the-ball guy last year. He’s been off the ball and on the ball for us. This is new stuff for him, but he is athletic and he’s over 300 pounds,” Bobo said. “He’s going to be able to move some people at the point of attack, and he’s going to be able to get out and be able to run routes and stretch the field vertically, too. He can do that. The thing for him is just getting him in shape to where he can do it for a whole game.

“I’ve been pleased with J.J., how he’s worked. You’re right – he’s the true definition of an athletic big man.”