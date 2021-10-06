Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker relishes status as Tigers’ leading receiver

When Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker walked off the field after the Tigers’ victory over LSU on Saturday night, he had no idea he had made what amounted to modern history for his team.

Shenker’s 102-yard performance in Baton Rouge marked a new high point for Tigers’ tight ends in the 21st century. The last Auburn tight end to eclipse the century mark in a game was Andy Fuller, who had 115 receiving yards against Florida in 1994.

While the performance by Shenker was a welcomed change of pace for Auburn, the senior didn’t realize the significance until well after the fact.

“I don’t know how many receptions I had after the game. We were just focused on the win, and that locker room was a lot of fun afterward. But I didn’t realize it until we got on the plane on the way back,” Shenker said. “I think Coach Bobo told me that I’d reached the 100-yard mark, and then I saw some stuff on Twitter about 1994, which was crazy because that was Bo’s dad [Patrick Nix] that was the quarterback that time. So that was a cool little experience to have with Bo.”

Shenker’s play against LSU was the latest example of the senior rising to the occasion during a season in which Auburn has not truly had a receiver become Bo Nix’s go-to target.