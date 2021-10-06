Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker relishes status as Tigers’ leading receiver

When Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker walked off the field after the Tigers’ victory over LSU on Saturday night, he had no idea he had made what amounted to modern history for his team.
Shenker’s 102-yard performance in Baton Rouge marked a new high point for Tigers’ tight ends in the 21st century. The last Auburn tight end to eclipse the century mark in a game was Andy Fuller, who had 115 receiving yards against Florida in 1994.
While the performance by Shenker was a welcomed change of pace for Auburn, the senior didn’t realize the significance until well after the fact.
“I don’t know how many receptions I had after the game. We were just focused on the win, and that locker room was a lot of fun afterward. But I didn’t realize it until we got on the plane on the way back,” Shenker said. “I think Coach Bobo told me that I’d reached the 100-yard mark, and then I saw some stuff on Twitter about 1994, which was crazy because that was Bo’s dad [Patrick Nix] that was the quarterback that time. So that was a cool little experience to have with Bo.”
Shenker’s play against LSU was the latest example of the senior rising to the occasion during a season in which Auburn has not truly had a receiver become Bo Nix’s go-to target.
Through five games, Shenker leads the team in receptions (18) and yards (236) during a year in which the promise of tight ends being more than just run blockers has been largely fulfilled. While there’s still the chance some of his teammates at receiver usurp his status as Nix’s most reliable receiver, Shenker made it clear he’s just enjoying the chance to contribute.
“I won’t say it was expected, but you know, through the year and kind of how things have gone I’ve realized my role has become more crucial in the passing game,” Shenker said. “It’s been awesome to get into the pass game and to get going, and last week was a lot of fun. So it’s been really fun and enjoyable. [I’m] looking forward to the coming weeks.”
Shenker entered 2021 with 15 career receptions for 158 yards over three seasons, but the Tigers’ offseason coaching change meant a new opportunity was on the horizon.
Shenker explained Auburn’s coaching overhaul meant every player had a new chance to prove themselves, and from his perspective Bryan Harsin and company’s arrival gave him a new life. Shenker said he thought the new coaches would try to get the tight ends involved more than they had been in the past, and as he went through the summer and fall camp he recognized it was a real possibility.
Shenker explained the production from himself and the other tight ends to start the season has been a welcomed sight.
“Once we got to the season, hard work started to pay off. You started to see some catches and some yards,” Shenker said. “It definitely re-energizes your commitment and how you kind of look at football and start to enjoy it again. You kind of break monotony so to speak, so that’s been really fun to see and to be a part of.”
Shenker benefits from his connection with quarterback Bo Nix given the two have played together for three years now. Shenker explained the time together has taught him Nix’s tendencies regarding routes he likes and doesn’t like, and he added their timing has only gotten better over the years.
That commitment from the two culminated in a big performance by Shenker on Saturday in a game the Tigers trailed for nearly the entire game.
“The whole game— we knew we were going to win the game the entire time. We didn’t flinch,” Shenker said. “[Winning that game is] just confidence, especially first game in the SEC to kind of boost you and get you going into the heart of the conference. That’s a humongous boost, and we were very happy for that in the locker room. Hopefully it’ll boost us forward.”
Shenker and the Tigers are looking to continue their strong play against Georgia, a team Shenker hears about a good bit being from Albany. Shenker understands he and his fellow tight ends will not only be called upon in the passing game Saturday, but they’ll also be tasked with run-blocking against one of the top defensive fronts in the country.
Shenker spoke highly of Georgia and what he and the Tigers will be facing Saturday. While he understands the challenge Auburn faces is a considerable one, he’s used to those sorts of challenges thanks to life in the SEC.
“It’s definitely a statement game, and all SEC games are. There’s not a single SEC game that’s not important. So that’s kind of our focus,” Shenker said. “Obviously they’re a great football team. We have a lot of respect for them, but we’re planning on going out there and playing our best football and hopefully at the end of the game we have more points than they do.”