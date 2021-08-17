Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker settling in after splitting spring with baseball team

Thanks to Auburn football’s coaching change, John Samuel Shenker had even more work on his plate this spring as a tight end and a baseball player.
Despite the daunting task of getting up to speed on football while contributing on the baseball squad, Shenker took on the challenge and is hoping it pays off in a noticeable way this fall.
Shenker spoke to reporters Tuesday before the Tigers’ ninth practice in the lead-up to the 2021 season. The senior — who hit .190 in 21 at-bats this spring — explained the last few months have been busy ones, but he’s eager to prove the effort he’s put in was well worth it.
“[The spring] was a little more difficult. I tried my best to come over here as often as possible. I still practiced here in the spring a little bit, so it wasn't completely new in the summer,” Shenker said. “[It was about] just growing in that relationship each and every day, calling [the coaches] whenever that may be, just getting in the playbook a little bit more to understand the offense so I wasn't super far behind when I got to the summer.”
The move from Gus Malzahn’s offense to the one run by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and head coach Bryan Harsin wasn’t a seamless one for Shenker, but it could very well pay major dividends.
Shenker explained some of the differences in the two offenses and pointed out there’s not as many bubble screens or spread looks in the new offense compared to the old one. He estimated the number of different routes are about the same but added the tight ends probably run them all more often than they did in the past.
Shenker was also asked about the tight ends adding fullback duties when Auburn gets in the I-formation, a role that Shenker seemed to welcome.
“It’s a little different, but at the end of the day blocking is kind of blocking so it’s just going from a different spot. It’s just learning angles you’ve got to take and certain defenses you’ve got to read,” Shenker said. “You’ve got to have a bigger IQ for that position, so that’s been something we’ve tried to learn and coach [Brad] Bedell has done a great job teaching us that.”
Auburn fans have eagerly waited to see if tight ends become a bigger factor in the passing game, and while time will tell if that comes to fruition Shenker could benefit a great deal from it. He had the most receptions among the tight ends — nine — in 2020, and he ran with the first-team on Aug. 12 after working individually with quarterback Bo Nix during passing drills earlier in the practice.
While Shenker seems to be trending in the right direction, there’s no shortage of competition at his spot.
Shenker applauded the work from sophomore Tyler Fromm, saying he’s improved his blocking considerably and has continued to grow after turning heads in the spring. Shenker also had positive feedback for true freshman Landen King, who Shenker said has made tangible progress since enrolling in the spring — especially with his physicality and football IQ.
The Tigers have two more sophomores in the mix in Brandon Frazier and Luke Deal. The group’s depth opened the door to move fellow sophomore JJ Pegues to defensive tackle during the spring.
Although Auburn’s offseason changes meant more for Shenker to do, he told reporters change is always good if you take it that way. He added there’s been a new energy in the program thanks to the coaching staff before saying it’s still football at the end of the day.
Shenker explained the tight ends have grown close with Bedell, and the players recognize how he’s putting them in a position to succeed. Now, it’s up to the tight ends to make the most of the moment.
“Our job is to just prove ourselves each and every day so that on game day the opportunity comes for us to get the ball more often,” Shenker said. “Every day is an opportunity. Each and every time we get a chance to prove ourselves in the passing game, it's huge for us, especially coming from the offense that we've been in.”