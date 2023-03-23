Rivaldo Fairweather’s football career started with a joke.

“My basketball coach used to tell me, because I was always the biggest and the strongest on the basketball court, I used to get fouled out a lot,” the Auburn tight end said Wednesday. “So, my coaches, they just told me: ‘Hey, you should try to play football.’”

Fairweather, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, always gravitated toward the basketball court while attending Boyd Anderson High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a senior. But that joke from his coaches turned into an opportunity on the football field.

The hooper quickly blossomed into a three-star tight end prospect after playing football for the first time as a high school junior. Five years later, and after a three-year career at Florida International, Fairweather’s abilities have vaulted him to the best conference in college football, where he’s likely to be a key figure in Auburn’s offense this fall.

“He brings the stretching-the-field aspect,” Auburn tight end coach Ben Agiamaua said of Fairweather on March 14. “He is running by folks out there. To see that, he’s going to be a mismatch problem in the passing game. He’s got really good hands.”

Being a basketball player turned tight end with a penchant for pass-catching puts Fairweather in the same conversation as a lot of the sport’s best to ever play the position. Antonio Gates played basketball at Kent State, as did Tony Gonzalez at Cal. But conversations with Auburn during the recruiting process compared Fairweather to some other tight ends.

“Coach Ben and Coach (Hugh) Freeze showed me a couple different ways they used Evan Engram and Dawson Knox from when they were at Ole Miss,” Fairweather said. “That played a big part in (my decision).”

Engram left Oxford after four years having logged 2,320 receiving yards, and Knox caught 39 passess in two seasons with the Rebels while averaging 15.5 yards per catch. So, after three seasons at FIU — in which he caught 54 passes for 838 yards and five touchdowns — Fairweather entered the portal on Dec. 5. He committed to Auburn 13 days later.

Fairweather came to the Plains hoping to fill a role akin to Engram and Knox, as pass-catching tight end in Auburn’s offense. The first couple weeks of spring, which he said is the best he’s ever had, have him hopeful for what’s to come.

“It’s just our playbook, our offensive scheme and stuff, I really like it,” Fairweather said. “I feel like there’s a lot of ways the whole team can get involved and I feel like this coaching staff puts us in positions to make plays for the team.”