Auburn to be tested in crunch time by South Carolina's third-down defense

“I think we’ve handled the calls that we’ve packaged for each game that we’ve gone in,” Muschamp said. “Our players have done a fantastic job of executing the plan based on third down and the distance involved. I think it starts with that. From there, I would say it’s the ability to win with four guys rushing, affect the quarterback and then when we have pressured we’ve done a nice job of attacking the protection.”

Auburn center Nick Brahms explained prior to the Arkansas game that the Tigers’ main focus on improving third downs was to get more positive plays on first and second down, therefore setting up more manageable third downs. Although the weather conditions didn’t help the situation, the Tigers did have those issues yet again.

Through two games Auburn faced 14 third downs in which it needed to gain at least seven yards, and against the Razorbacks it happened six times with the team only converting twice. The Tigers struggled on third downs overall to open the game — a point during which the rain was coming down considerably hard — but rebounded from a 1-of-5 conversion mark in the first half by converting four of their first five third downs in the second half.

The Tigers did struggle down the stretch by only converting one of its final four third downs, which helped open the door for Arkansas to climb back into contention.