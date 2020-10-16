Auburn to be tested in crunch time by South Carolina's third-down defense

The Auburn offense made some strides on third down against Arkansas after being abysmal on those plays to start the season. While the success against the Razorbacks was welcomed, the Tigers will really be tested on extending drives on Saturday.
Auburn was 6-of-15 on third down against Arkansas and will look to produce something similar against South Carolina, a task that will be easier said than done. The Gamecocks defense has been fantastic on third downs this season, as it ranks third in the nation by allowing conversions only 19.4 percent of the time through three games.
From what Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has seen, the key for the Gamecocks is their ability to get after the passer.
“They’re very aggressive up front,” Malzahn said. “They put pressure on quarterbacks. They disrupt quarterbacks and make them uncomfortable. They do a good job with their coverage. They don’t give you any easy throws. You’ve got to earn it, and it’s impressive to watch.”
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said his defenders’ execution has been crucial in their excellent play on third down. Along with his players understanding the down and distance, Muschamp explained that the Gamecocks have been able to manufacture pressure from their down defensive linemen without having to blitz, which sacrifices defenders in coverage.
“I think we’ve handled the calls that we’ve packaged for each game that we’ve gone in,” Muschamp said. “Our players have done a fantastic job of executing the plan based on third down and the distance involved. I think it starts with that. From there, I would say it’s the ability to win with four guys rushing, affect the quarterback and then when we have pressured we’ve done a nice job of attacking the protection.”
Auburn center Nick Brahms explained prior to the Arkansas game that the Tigers’ main focus on improving third downs was to get more positive plays on first and second down, therefore setting up more manageable third downs. Although the weather conditions didn’t help the situation, the Tigers did have those issues yet again.
Through two games Auburn faced 14 third downs in which it needed to gain at least seven yards, and against the Razorbacks it happened six times with the team only converting twice. The Tigers struggled on third downs overall to open the game — a point during which the rain was coming down considerably hard — but rebounded from a 1-of-5 conversion mark in the first half by converting four of their first five third downs in the second half.
The Tigers did struggle down the stretch by only converting one of its final four third downs, which helped open the door for Arkansas to climb back into contention.
For wide receiver Seth Williams, the key for better third-down play is for everyone on offense to do a better job.
“We’ve just got to execute,” said Williams, who had three targets and one reception for eight yards on third down against Arkansas. “Execution’s been our main focus this week, and we know that we’ve been struggling to execute. We’ve just got to do the little things better.”
Malzahn knows full well from their time at Auburn how Muschamp and South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson can routinely put defenders in position to make plays. The hope for the eighth-year Tigers head coach is that his players prove themselves up to the challenge.
“We haven't played them since they left,” Malzahn said of his two former assistants. “We need to be ready to play.”
