Auburn to enter night game in Death Valley at LSU

Two weeks after the White Out at Penn State, Auburn will enter the dreaded night game in Death Valley.

Auburn’s game at LSU on Oct. 2 has been scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the SEC announced Monday.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Alabama’s home game against Ole Miss was chosen by CBS for the 2:30 p.m. slot that weekend.

Auburn hasn’t won at LSU since 1999.

The trip to Death Valley kicks off a brutal five-game stretch for Auburn: After that game, Auburn plays four straight games against teams currently ranked ahead of the Tigers, starting with the rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 9.

Next is a trip to play No. 16 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., where the Razorbacks beat Texas by 19 points this season.

Auburn then has a bye to prepare for Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense and a home game with No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 30 before making another trip to one of college football’s most vaunted environments when the Tigers travel to Kyle Field to play No. 7 Texas A&M.

Auburn first hosts Georgia State for homecoming on Saturday. The teams kick off at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the game is scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.

