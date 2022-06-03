Auburn to face aggressive brand of baseball against Southeastern Louisiana

When Auburn baseball begins NCAA Tournament play Friday evening at Plainsman Park, it’s going to be going up against a team that’s not quite like any other it has played this season.

Fourth-seeded Southeastern Louisiana leads the nation in hit by pitches and is one of 22 teams in Division I with 100-plus stolen bases, playing a brand of baseball Southeastern coach Matt Riser called aggressive.

“That’s what we recruit,” Riser said. “We recruit an aggressive mindset of kids, we have a staff that has a very aggressive mindset. It’s in every aspect, right? Running the bases, swinging the bat. Obviously pitching, we’ll pitch inside. We’ll command the fastball to both sides of the plate. Defensively, you make mistakes, no big deal, just make sure to make aggressive [mistakes]. It’s just kind of the mindset of what our coaching staff is and what we recruit into the program.”

Southeastern (30-29) has recorded 124 hit by pitches this season, eight more than the next closest program. They were third in Division I a year ago with 113 HBPs.

“They’re going to be on the plate, they’re going to crowd it and try to make us feel uncomfortable more than anything that we’ve played probably this year,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “They’ve been hit in excess of over 100 times with hit by pitches. One player on their team has 35 HBPs, which is incredible to me.”

That player is infielder Rhett Rosevear, who has 50 career hit by pitches in two years. That’s second-most in program history, second only to Josh Cryer, who recorded 76 HBPs from 2008-11. The Lions have five other players who have recorded 10-plus HBPs this season. By contrast, Auburn (37-19) has five players this year have recorded more than five.

Although he’s not the team leader, Rosevear is also one of six Lions with 10-plus stolen bases. Tyler Finke and Evan Keller are the duo that makes up the bulk of Southeastern’s base stealing, with 28 and 25 bases stolen, respectively. Their 53 combined stolen bases are more than all of this year’s Auburn squad’s.

“When you look at them, immediately, you start looking at all the things that you have to prepare for,” Thompson said. “Fake breaks and antsy on the bases. They’re going to be moving and jockeying for position all the time. Last time we competed against them, they stole home on us. So this team is going to do a lot.”

The Lions are also “hot,” as Thompson sees it, coming off a Southland Conference Tournament championship which saw them go 6-2 during a two-week tournament format that concluded with a three-game series against top-seeded McNeese State last weekend. Southeastern outscored its opponents in the tournament 83-43.

“I think this has put our best team forward and also put us in our best situation to have success in a regional,” Riser said. “A lot of highs and a lot of lows last week, but in the same sense, doing it in a three-game set opposed to five games like we did the week before definitely has us rested physically and mentally.”

While the Lions are rested, they’ll be without their marquee starter for the weekend Will Kenzeler, Riser confirmed. Freshman Adam Guth will start in his place Friday night.

Guth, a 6-foot-5 left-hander, has started 13 games this season, posting a 5.13 earned-run average and 47 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings.

Riser said his program’s “well-aware” of what Auburn brings on both the mound and in the batter’s box, most notably with Sonny DiChiara. He sees a lot of similarity between DiChiara and SLU slugger Preston Faulkner, who set a Southland Conference Tournament record this year with five intentional walks.

“He’s not a guy that you’re going to stop, he’s a guy that you’re going to contain,” Riser said of DiChiara.

Ultimately, Riser sees Friday’s contest coming down to the free plays.

“It’s going to be the freebie awards, the free 90s,” Riser said, in reference to the distance from base-to-base. “Some of that will show up in the stat book, the walks, the HBPs and stolen bases, but, you know, going from first to third, finding the eyes-up play, just find those free 90s and that I think pay huge dividends when you’re talking runs scored.”

