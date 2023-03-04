Following a crucial 79-70 victory against No. 12 Tennessee, Auburn men’s basketball found out its first fate of postseason play Saturday, as the Tigers will officially be the No. 7 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville.

The Tigers’ first game will be against 10th-seeded Arkansas, which is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Auburn and Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 SEC) played once this season in what was arguably the Tigers’ biggest win of the season until they toppled Tennessee on Saturday. It was a 72-59 win over the then-No. 13 Razorbacks on Jan. 7 at Neville Arena.

Since that contest, Arkansas is 7-9, with its most significant victories coming at home against Texas A&M and on the road at Kentucky, both of which were unranked teams at the time.

While the Tigers comfortably beat the Razorbacks in their January victory, their opponent was also without a key player. Five-star guard Nick Smith did not play as he was sidelined with a months’ long injury.

Since making his return on Feb. 11, Smith has played in six contests, starting four of them. He has averaged 12.8 points per game in that span, but the Razorbacks have also been 2-5 since his return, including a three-game slide to end the regular season.

Should Auburn beat the Razorbacks, it would advance Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with No. 2-seed Texas A&M at 6 p.m., which will also be broadcast on SEC Network.

In two contests with the Aggies, Auburn was unable to pull out a win this season. First, it lost to Texas A&M on Jan. 25. The 79-63 defeat snapped what was the longest home winning streak in Division I at the time, and started a month-plus slump for the Tigers in which they ended the season on a 4-8 skid. The teams met again amid that skid, with the Aggies beating Auburn 83-78 on Feb. 7 in College Station.

Whichever program wins the quarterfinal matchup with Texas A&M advances to one of the tournament’s two semifinal games, which will tip at 2 p.m. on March 11. All games will be played at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

