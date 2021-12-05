Auburn to face Houston in 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

The Auburn Tigers won’t have far to go for their bowl game this year.

Auburn is set to face the No. 21 Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, the bowl announced Sunday. The game will be played at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 28 in UAB’s Protective Stadium and will be broadcast by ESPN.

"Our mindset is to end the season with a win as we build momentum for 2022 while allowing our guys to enjoy a great bowl experience,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “This game is an opportunity for a number of our players to play close to home and many of our fans to easily attend after Christmas.

"We want the Auburn Family to turn the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham orange and blue, creating a home field advantage on game day.”

Harsin is 3-2 in bowls as a head coach dating back to his time at Boise State.

The Tigers’ game with the Cougars will mark the second time Auburn has played in the Birmingham Bowl. Auburn beat Memphis 31-10 in 2015.

Auburn is 5-1 all-time against Houston, with the last meeting coming in 1973.