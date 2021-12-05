Auburn to face Houston in 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

The Auburn Tigers won’t have far to go for their bowl game this year.
Auburn is set to face the No. 21 Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, the bowl announced Sunday. The game will be played at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 28 in UAB’s Protective Stadium and will be broadcast by ESPN.
"Our mindset is to end the season with a win as we build momentum for 2022 while allowing our guys to enjoy a great bowl experience,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “This game is an opportunity for a number of our players to play close to home and many of our fans to easily attend after Christmas.
"We want the Auburn Family to turn the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham orange and blue, creating a home field advantage on game day.”
Harsin is 3-2 in bowls as a head coach dating back to his time at Boise State.
The Tigers’ game with the Cougars will mark the second time Auburn has played in the Birmingham Bowl. Auburn beat Memphis 31-10 in 2015.
Auburn is 5-1 all-time against Houston, with the last meeting coming in 1973.
Auburn enters the bowl game hoping to deliver a positive close to what was an otherwise difficult 2021.
The Tigers started Harsin’s first season as head coach with a 6-2 record before fading down the stretch. Auburn lost its final four regular season games, which included blowing double-digit leads in each of its final three losses.
Auburn subsequently moved on from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo on Nov. 29.
Houston, meanwhile, enters the bowl with an 11-2 record. The Cougars finished second in the American Athletic Conference behind Cincinnati, which beat them 35-20 in the AAC championship game on Saturday.
Auburn has a 24-17-2 all-time bowl record. The Tigers have lost five of their last seven bowls, with their 63-14 victory over Purdue in the 2018 Music City Bowl being their last victory.
Auburn has now made a bowl game in eight straight seasons.
“We look forward to competing in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and the opportunity to send our seniors off on a positive note as we build for the future,” Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said in a statement. “We invite the Auburn Family to support the Tigers December 28 in the first postseason game at state-of-the-art Protective Stadium.”